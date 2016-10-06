Sound Off: Is Donald Trump connected to Kemper plant?

Great info
Publishing the local commercial building permits was very informative.
Bad behavior
Mr. Kaine’s constant interruptions when Mr. Pence was speaking were unprofessional and childish. His impatient demeanor reveals his incompetency and not someone who should hold the responsible executive position of vice president.
True
First lady Michelle Obama was quoted in the newspaper as saying, “The Presidency doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are.” She is 100 percent correct.
Shop around
If the blood and urine tests that you had at Memorial Hospital were so “simple,” why didn’t you do them yourself? I am a doctor, and I can tell you that an incredible amount of technology goes into accurate blood and urine testing. That said, there are cheaper alternative laboratories available if you shop around.
Matter of safety
Voter registration time is running out, so lets get that done. By the way, it has nothing to do with your taxes and more to do with your future, safety, your family and way of life.
Act of Congress
The political rhetoric every election, especially toward a Democrat running for president, is that they are going to take your guns away. Donald Trump has gone so far as to say Hillary Clinton is going to end the Second Amendment. Did you sleep through government class? It literally takes the Supreme Court to end a constitutional amendment after it goes through Congress. The president cannot take your guns away.
Trump in charge?
Is Donald Trump over the financing of the Kemper Power plant?
Really?
Gov. Bryant is pushing for a state lottery! He gave tax cuts to the wealthy and now wants to get some money back from the poor who will buy those lottery tickets. Shameful!
Not just us
This constant slamming of Mississippi on trash on the highways is a little tiresome. We are retired and travel a lot. This past year, we drove through 19 states. We make a point to see if there is trash along roads in other states. There is in all of them and many are much worse than here. It is a national problem.
Proper proceeds
We should have a lottery. It definitely should be set up to go directly to education and then police and fire needs. Why let all the money go across the border to other states? I would like to see our leaders do something right and not be greedy to spend on their wishes.
