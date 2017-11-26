Americans need to know what communism and socialism actually are

President Donald Trump recently returned from a two-week Asian trip with stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. The White House said it was a success, the Democrats’ Chuck Schumer called it a “flop.” Time will tell what actually transpired and what was accomplished.
North Korea was not a stop on the tour, but was a major topic of conversation. North Korea is a threat to the region and we need China’s help to rein them in. Will China cooperate or would they rather have North Korea be a continuous agitation for us? I believe the latter.
During the Asia trip communism celebrated its 100th birthday. North Korea, China and Vietnam are all totalitarian communist regimes. Strangely Russia, where the communist revolution first took root in 1917, is no longer considered communist because they have “democratic” elections. Really?
The Federalist reported from a national Reason-Rupe survey that more than 53 percent of American millennials have a favorable view of socialism, which is communism’s fraternal twin. Marxism, the underlying atheistic ideology of both, is the darling of the intellectual set in government and on university campuses.
The Progressive Caucus of the United States House of Representatives claims more than 80 members who could all be classified as big government socialists, all Democrats (World Net Daily, Whistleblower magazine, June 2012). After Obama’s election in 2009, Newsweek magazine’s cover read, “We are all socialists now.”
So what’s the story, are socialism and communism good now and should America be embracing them instead of constitutionalism and free market capitalism? No way. Too many people today are simply ignorant of what communism really is or what socialism actually means and does.
“Communism is not, as its champions like to claim, an appealing doctrine that has been perverted by monstrous regimes. It is a monstrous doctrine that hides behind appealing rhetoric. It is mass crime embodied in government,” says Jose Saramago at the Huffington Riposte.
“In the decades since 1917, Communism has led to more slaughter and suffering than any other cause in human history. Communist regimes on four continents sent an estimated 100 million men, women and children to their deaths.”
Anyone who imagines that the horrors of communist rule is a thing of the past ought to spend a few minutes with the State Department’s latest human rights report on North Korea.
The “socialist” ideas espoused by people like Sen. Bernie Sanders and his allies in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party are the same ideas that have brought misery, poverty and loss of freedom in other countries. Why do millions of American voters believe it would be different here?
America’s global competitor, China, has made great strides to become more capitalistic economically, pursuing profit to finance their expansionist policies in the Pacific. But, John Yemma of the Christian Science Monitor says, “This is not a nation reflecting the will of its people. It is a government command center telling its people what to do. That is why China’s rulers imprison dissidents, monitor and regulate Internet usage, and control what is said on TV and in the press. While the Communist Party is more lenient than it was during Mao’s day, it is still careful not to let anything challenge its authority.”
The world is a dangerous place, and not because of President Trump. He is bringing some needed engagement with the regimes of the world to let them know that America is back and that evil will not be tolerated.
For our part as Americans, we need to become more knowledgeable of what communism and socialism actually are and what they would mean for a nation. We must also relearn our founding principles of constitutionalism and free market economics to reaffirm why they are best for America.
Mike Fullilove of Long Beach writes about local, state and national issues from a conservative perspective.
