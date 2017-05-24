Tax carbon emissions, but do it right

The Sun Herald on May 19 (page 2C) published two interesting opinion pieces on carbon tax, but both articles got it wrong.
What was really disappointing is Antung Liu, professor at the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs, is arguing for a “carbon tax” but totally misses the point with regard to what type of carbon tax Congress is considering. In doing so, he not only confuses the issue, but he puts an ugly spin on what is really a good idea. Liu calls for the government to put a tax on greenhouse-gas emissions. He is right this will reduce emissions, but he wants the government to keep the money (a whopping $125 billion per year). This just opens the gold vaults for bigger, richer government while impoverishing citizens and businesses. It is a terrible idea, no matter if you are a liberal or a conservative.
Citizens Climate Lobby advocates a “Fee & Dividend System,” which Exxon calls a “Revenue Neutral Carbon Tax.” This would increase the costs on higher emission sources, but the money collected would go not to the government but to citizens in the form of a monthly or quarterly dividend check. The check would offset the rising costs of energy, and if consumers switch to lower-emitting sources their bill goes down but they still get a check. It protects us from the cost increases, especially those of us with lower incomes. In 2015, Rex Tillerson, then head of Exxon, wrote “ExxonMobil believes a revenue-neutral carbon tax would be a more effective policy option than cap-and-trade schemes, regulations, mandates, or standards. A properly designed carbon tax can be predictable, transparent, and comparatively simple to understand and implement.”
It is great the Sun Herald is actively educating Coast residents on the dangers of climate change. We should all applaud its willingness to take a stand on what can be a divisive issue. We have to fix this, but not the way Liu proposes.
Bill Curtis, a Biloxi native, has a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Southern Mississippi and is member of the Gulf Coast Citizens Climate Lobby and CCL Conservative Caucus.
