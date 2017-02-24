White House gives plenty of legal ammunition to travel ban’s opponents

Opponents of President Donald Trump’s travel ban have one big advantage — the Trump White House. If not for the confusion, lack of staffing (nary a deputy, let alone an undersecretary or assistant secretary, has been named in national security-related departments), organizational disarray, policy differences or all of the above, the administration might have put together on its first try a legally enforceable executive order. It might by now even have come up with a new executive order, thanks to a road map provided by the 9th Circuit. However, the rollout has been pushed back to next week.
Understand that if this is such a matter of urgent concern, the president would have had his advisers working around the clock on this (not transgender bathroom assignments, plans to deport non-criminal illegal immigrants or haggling with Mexican officials over a wall that Trump insists they pay for). In fact, since the point of the ban is to initiate a review of our vetting procedures, you’d think that the Homeland Security Department would already have come up with its proposed “extreme vetting” recommendations.
Meanwhile, the president and his staff continue to provide legal ammunition to opponents of the ban. On Tuesday, senior adviser Stephen Miller in a Fox News interview boldly declared, “Fundamentally, you’re still going to have the same basic policy outcome for the country, but you’re going to be responsive to a lot of very technical issues that were brought up by the court.” Just to remind the courts of the administration’s arrogance, Miller proclaimed that there was nothing wrong with the first order.
“By saying that the policy effects of the new travel ban will be essentially the same as those of the travel ban that so many federal judges found constitutionally suspect, Miller is effectively inviting federal courts to suspend the new one as well, given that the religiously discriminatory history of the ban can’t be ignored, much less erased, simply by purporting to start over again,” Supreme Court litigator and professor Larry Tribe tells me. “If, as I am told, the new ban is a more artfully disguised version of [an] anti-Muslim measure, without explicit preferences for religious minorities in Muslim-majority countries (i.e., for Christians) written into the very text of the ban, then some judges might be less inclined to issue a temporary restraining order, but most federal judges would be savvy enough to recognize that they are being treated to a masquerade.”
Sean Spicer at his press briefing on Wednesday was drawn into a discussion of the ban. “I think [Trump has] made it very clear ... from the beginning that this was a country-focused issue, a safety-focused issue, and that’s why he issued it. I don’t see anything other than that with reference to that.” Any sentient person paying the least bit of attention to the issue knows that Trump introduced and continued to tout his plan as a “Muslim ban.” His Dec. 7, 2015, plan labeled “DONALD J. TRUMP STATEMENT ON PREVENTING MUSLIM IMMIGRATION” began as follows: “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.” (Why hasn’t he figured out what is going on by now?)
Is the court going to buy a thinly disguised but equally invidious order? “Supreme Court precedent makes clear that the history of religious motive lying behind a government action cannot be ignored in deciding whether that action violates the Religion Clauses,” Tribe says. “For this reason, the Trump Muslim ban comments remain a very big deal indeed, and White House aides and others could certainly be deposed on matters bearing on POTUS’s motives, especially because executive privilege clearly does not attach to conversations prior to the president’s assumption of power.” He underscores, “Statements made during the campaign, for instance, would certainly be discoverable and admissible as non-privileged.”
Maybe the new ban with “the same basic policy outcome” will be released next week; perhaps there will be another delay. (This certainly undercuts the argument this is an urgent matter of life and death.)
Maybe the new ban will eliminate green-card holders, who the courts emphatically said have due process rights. It could knock out the ludicrous freeze on refugees (who are already vetted over months and years, in some cases) or rescind the indefinite suspension of Syrian refugees. (That, of course, would suggest that all of Trump’s rhetoric about refugees posing a terrorist threat was rubbish, but we should not look for consistency.) Trump might even let in Iraqi translators and others who assisted U.S. troops or drop the preference for Christians in majority-Muslim countries.
Whatever variations Trump makes, the arbitrary ban on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries that have not been the source of violent terrorist attacks in the United States will still raise the policy questions — incurring the wrath of our allies (especially Iraq), giving jihadists confirmation that we are at war with Islam and spending time and resources on the wrong thing (rather than, say, radicalization within the United States or U.S. citizens returning from overseas). Whether it will survive legal challenge depends on how obviously deceptive the administration may be. Perhaps in the future Miller should be kept under wraps.
Jennifer Rubin writes the Right Turn blog for The Post, offering reported opinion from a conservative perspective.
