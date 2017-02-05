Inflated enrollment at Mississippi universities costs taxpayers

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend Pause

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

1:19 Education funding is a challenge, and it may get harder

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree