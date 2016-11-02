Clinton’s severe flaws make Trump wisest choice

1:51 Bay says goodbye to Chief Mike De Nardo Pause

1:12 Police Chief: "Were staying hopeful" in search for missing man

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

1:53 Biloxi Bay yields "good looking oysters"

9:05 The untold story of the Katrina Dolphins -- from Gulfport to Atlantis

0:21 Officials investigate accident on Firetower Road

0:41 Quality Bakery tries to get back to work after Katrina

4:26 Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf talks about the 1996 flag controversy

2:21 Veteran: “I am scared to death about my health care.”