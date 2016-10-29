Scenes from the Beach | Oct. 30, 2016

Mowers are at work all along the beach, trimming grass and weeds from the highway margins. Unavoidably, wildflowers are victims of the mowing. Today, we find shorn blooms lying on the sand, still beautiful for a few hours before withering away. One cannot blame the mowers who are merely cutting unwanted weeds. Yet the loss of wildflowers is acute. Fortunately, it is early in the season; a new crop of autumn wildflowers will soon replace those cut down today.
Diary, fall 2016
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.
