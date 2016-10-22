Scenes from the Beach | Oct. 23, 2016

Proof that autumn migration is in full swing is the arrival of another flock of one of our favorite sandpipers, the sanderling. This morning, they are fun to watch, moving rapidly, following receding waves, then abruptly returning before an incoming wave souses them. Friendly to humans, sanderlings seemingly pay little attention to nearby beach walkers. They are good companions for a walk too, often preceding walkers a few paces, occasionally pausing to look backward.
Diary, fall 2016
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.
