Scenes from the Beach | Oct. 16, 2016

It is not unusual to find oyster shells on the beach. The one that I find today probably matured on a post in the nearby harbor. The interior of the shell is mother-of-pearl, often called nacre. The very name conjures romantic thoughts, because this is the stuff of which pearls are made. Nacre is widely used for decorative materials. Bright sunlight this morning enhances its iridescence. We leave the oyster shell at water's edge for other beach walkers to find and admire.
Diary, fall 2016
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.
Comments