Scenes from the Beach | Oct. 9, 2016

Floating ashore in shallow water is a small piece of driftwood encrusted with barnacles. We know that its journey has been long, because of the large number of clinging, marine organisms it acquired. Now the barnacles are alive, but when the driftwood is beached, they will desert their host to return to the sea. We admire their tightly closed plates that protect the barnacles. Tossing the driftwood into deeper water, we give the barnacles a few more hours of survival on their host.
Diary, fall 2016
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
