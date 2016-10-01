Scenes from the Beach | Oct. 2, 2016

Autumn is a prime time to view butterflies on the beach. The beautiful creatures are attracted here by wildflowers. This morning, we see a bevy of colorful Gulf fritillary butterflies visiting beach morning glories and golden asters. The butterfly is a frequent visitor to our shore. Our favorite, the Gulf fritillary is sometimes called “the passion butterfly.” Strikingly marked by bright orange areas on its upper wings, the butterfly has brownish under wings with large silver spots.
Diary, fall 2016
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.
