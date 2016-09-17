Scenes from the Beach | Sept. 18, 2016

In “The Descent of Man,” Charles Darwin wrote about the intelligence of ants, and we see evidence of it today: two long columns of ants — one carrying bits of a dead fish to an underground storage den near the seawall; the other returning unburdened to the fish for another load. Moving with military precision, the ants exhibit marked efficiency. Could a human mind devise a better plan? In his book, “Intelligence in Nature,” Jeremy Narby contends there is similar intellect in birds, animals and plants.
Diary, summer 2016
From the diary of beach walker George Thatcher,
email: fishcrow@aol.com. Collections of Mr. Thatcher’s observations are available from Quail Ridge Press, www.quailridge.com or 800-343-1583.
Comments