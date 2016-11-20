How Trump could bring peace to Thanksgiving holiday

Turns out George Washington was quite the visionary. Although he was elected president without opposition, he must have figured Americans being Americans, we would not always be so agreeable.
So he proclaimed Nov. 26, 1789, “as a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favours of Almighty God.”
And they weren’t even having presidential elections in November back then. That didn’t change until 1845. Washington must have seen that coming. Why else would he have put a day of healing between Election Day and Christmas?
He had other options. He could have foreseen elections coming the day before New Year’s Eve. Or, the day before St. Patrick’s Day.
But he didn’t. And so we have the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, which could be interesting. As in the old curse, “May you live in interesting times.”
We won’t be going to the big Thanksgiving dinner so I won’t know if hot tongue and cold shoulder was on the extended family’s menu until I get the post-game analysis next weekend.
But for those of you who’ll be dining with a politically diverse crowd Thursday, look on the bright side: If you have a white supremacist among you, you’re probably going to know, definitively, who he or she is.
Fight yourself
You know, people like this winner — David Spencer, the fellow from Montana who coined the term “alt right.” He calls himself an “identitarian” who wants to “fight for my people” first. Who are his people? Anybody but blacks, Muslims, Jews, Asians or others who don’t share a common European heritage and culture.
Me, for instance. White. German-English-Scottish heritage.
Except I didn’t ask Spencer to fight for me. But since he’s volunteered, he should punch himself in the eye. Heck, he should twist his nose for good measure.
Now, I would not have known Spencer existed were it not for President-elect Donald Trump.
Trump’s election was “one of the greatest moments” of Spencer’s life and equally good for “identity politics for white people.” Seems he has a lot of similar cretins scurrying into the light. The Klan even wanted to march in a victory parade for him.
So I thank him for that. I think it’s best to keep such people in the open under the bright lights. They bear watching.
Not GOP issues
The mainline GOP probably aren’t so ecstatic. In Spencer’s mind, Trump doesn’t care nearly as much about free trade and other traditional Republican issues as he does “identity issues,” which is apparently how Spencer translates “Make American Great Again.”
Trump says he doesn’t agree with folks such as Spencer, and yet they keep insisting Trump is their man. It shows how hard it is to get that genie back in the bottle. And there is no doubt the Trump campaign, regardless of its intentions, popped that cork.
He should redouble his efforts to drown these racists out.
The past few elections have all been a mite strange. As in: Sen. Thad Cochran is not a true conservative. Or: Oops, I forgot to vote for myself for governor.
But this one. Interesting times, indeed.
