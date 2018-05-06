Urgent medical needs should be met

I imagine there are many people in our country who need urgent medical care and are having difficulty getting it as they have no medical insurance.
It angers me to have millions of taxpayers’ dollars going to foreign governments and to those who enter the United States illegally. Where do we have to write letters or take other action to get help?
To see a close friend or relative faced with an urgent need of medical assistance and not being able to get it, as a taxpayer, is unacceptable. He should be able to receive any medical assistance needed to save his life!
I wrote my congressman, in an effort to get help for my relative. I am only hoping that he will be able to get government assistance for his urgent medical need.
Richard Vermeulen
Ocean Springs
