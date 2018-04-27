We are now in ‘Another America’

Since the election of Donald Trump in 2016 we now have a new term added to our vocabulary. The term is “Another America.”
In the America I grew up in there was always a winner and a loser, and the loser regardless of his disappointment always accepted the final vote as the will of the voting public.
During the campaign, Donald Trump (the winner) was asked on several occasions if he would accept the will of the people if he lost the race. His usual answer was, “We shall see.” This answer always threw the liberal media, politicians and the RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) into a tizzy, to think that anyone could reject the supposed will of the people.
Fast forward to today, the losing candidate rejects the result, the Democrats went on a full-court press against the results. Our Justice Department contrived a false accusation of the president colluding with Russia to steal the election. Members of the Democrat party in the House of Representatives immediately began calling for his impeachment.
Republicans, including the Bush family and all of their cohorts refused to recognize the overwhelming vote for the winner. With all of the in-party and opposition party wrangling and refusing to support the president, he has still managed to pass legislation and keep his campaign promises. Will we never return to One Nation Under God? Probably not until our Lord returns.
Stuart Beardslee
Escatawpa
