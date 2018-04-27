How bad does speeding have to get on my street?

After numerous requests for help from the Gulfport Police Department to address the constant speeders driving ridiculously fast past my downtown residence, I was finally directed to a supervisor who informed me that they are too short staffed to assign any officers from the traffic division to this area.
I was also told they only own a couple of the trailers with the flashing lights that show drivers how fast they are going and that they were currently assigned elsewhere. In short, there was nothing that could be done to help me.
The irony is not lost on me that currently, with a speeder passing by about every two minutes, the fines generated in just half a day in front of my house would pay an officer’s monthly salary or purchase another trailer with the speed gadget on it.
Additionally, I regularly see police giving out tickets in other areas. How bad does a problem have to be to get it addressed?
Lindsay Elkins
Gulfport
