House fire site needs to be cleaned up

OK, Biloxi Fire Department, you did a great job training the firefighters putting out a purposely set house fire on Camp Wilkes Road in Biloxi. Now it’s time to clean up the ugly eyesore.
Every day there are people pilfering items from the site, children playing and people walking through the dangerous pile of rubble. Not only is a burned out pile of bricks an eyesore, it’s an accident waiting to happen, with the remnants of an open swimming pool. Get busy and clean it up.
Lee Parmeter
Biloxi
