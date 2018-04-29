Aerobatics, not acrobatics

“Aerobatics” is what aircraft do at airshows. “Acrobatics” is what a human does on a trampoline.
For the TV media, the print media’s front page stories and city officials who wish to speak on the subject, there is a difference in the two.
We won’t be watching the Blue Angles doing “acrobatics” over the water, unless of course the pilot ejects from the F-18. In that case the pilot is then doing acrobatics. But we will surely enjoy seeing the aerobatics of the various aircraft in the airshow.
Joe Pevey
Gulfport
Comments