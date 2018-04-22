Good job on crowd and traffic control

As someone who grew up in New Orleans and visits family in New Orleans quite often, I’m very aware of how the police and the city in New Orleans handle festival situations. They often fall short in that area and other daily situations as well.
However what I witnessed recently during Spring Break on the Coast was awesome. The municipalities of Biloxi and Gulfport were prepared for the crowds and traffic. The police from both communities did an outstanding job. Y’all should give lessons to New Orleans.
Joan Gonnella
Gulfport
Comments