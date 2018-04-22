Veterans deserve better care, compassion

The Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport just became the Country Club for the rich. I joined the home in January and my fee was 40 percent of my income. As an enlisted vet, one’s income is substantially lower than those others (officers, etc.). There are people here making $80,000-$90,000 a month. They can easily afford the raise and the new caps.
The rate suddenly changed from 40 percent to 60 percent in a flash. That virtually takes 100 percent of my retirement income and thus forces me out of the home. The rationale for the increase is that the home loses $20 million a year. Congress just passed a $790 billion military budget. We just launched 111 Tomahawks at a cost of over $200 million, enough to subsidize the home for the next 10 years. The president’s trips to Mar-a-Lago in a year could finance the home for several years.
The home’s losses are a mere drop in the bucket, relatively speaking. Republicans are supposed to care for their veterans, not dump on them and favor just the wealthy vets. It’s disgraceful actually and totally unjustified. There are lots of places to save money without booting out 83-year-old vets showing no compassion at all. Either our Republican representatives care about vets or they don’t. And it appears they don’t.
Gerald Tinnon
Gulfport
