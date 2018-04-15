Residents in flood-prone areas should pay higher insurance premiums

Why do people build or farm and live in flood-prone areas and then expect the taxpayers to pay for their loss? Such as on the Mississippi River, on or near U.S. 90, local rivers and such.
And where are all those Sea World animals going to be transferred to in advance of a possible hurricane?
Losses paid for by federal, state, city or county taxes, it all comes from the same place, the hard-working citizens’ pocketbooks. Then our insurance goes sky high to cover these people, also.
It is about time these people are paying the higher insurance premiums and not us who live away from hazard areas, and also they should not be eligible for free aid to live in these areas. Nuts!
Donna Cox
Gulfport
