U.S. murder rate claim was inaccurate

In a recent published letter an avid gun control advocate admitted that if someone is committed to killing he would find a way to do so. But, he pointed out that without guns he would not be able to kill 17 people in six minutes nor 45 people 100 feet away.
Those are undeniable facts; however, in an effort to support his position on gun ownership, he claims that this country has the highest murder rate of any country in the world. That is an absurd claim that is so erroneous it barely rates denial.
The United States isn’t even in the top 25 in murder rates per 100,000 residents. Honduras is No. 1 with a rate of 90.4, Panama is No. 25 with a rate of 17.2 and the United States has a rate of 6.7. While no sensible person would say that this is an acceptable murder rate, likewise, no reasonable person would say that gun ownership in and of itself is the root cause of these murders.
Bobby R. Menius
Biloxi
