TakeItDown, Ocean Springs

Let us thank Mississippi Rising and the many citizens of Ocean Springs who speak up for a vision of our state that includes all our residents. And let us all stand with them now and renounce white supremacists who would try to intimidate us into silence.
Ocean Springs holds a special place in the hearts of all who have visited it. Nothing is more at odds with that magical Ocean Springs feeling than the hate peddled by the KKK. We urge the city leaders of Ocean Springs to quickly send the clearest possible message to white supremacists everywhere that they and the racist secessionist symbol they hold dear are not welcome here. #TakeItDown.
Reilly Morse, president and CEO, Mississippi Center for Justice
Gulfport
