What it means to be an American citizen

The census asks a multitude of questions that seem irrelevant. The most basic question that should be asked is “Are you a citizen of this country?”
Should a large number of people in a state illegally determine how many seats that state gets in Congress or how many electoral votes the state gets to elect our president? If that is the case, we may have a contest to see which state can get the most illegals for pure political power. That appears to be California’s sanctuary state strategy.
If the viewpoint is that those in our country illegally count just as much as American citizens in determining the state’s political power, then a state like Wyoming could become a sanctuary state. They could bring in 5 to 10 million illegals and become a national political powerhouse. Not to mention increased federal funding to the state for various programs to help with huge increase of people.
Despite the rhetoric of the left, it does mean something to be an American citizen, especially when it comes to the number of congressional representatives and presidential electoral votes in each state. The most basic right of citizenship in our country is our vote to determine who represents us, as citizens, in the federal government.
Paul Stultz
Ocean Springs
