Government service has many benefits

Sometimes I reflect back, as most of us do, on “what if” I would have done this or that in my early life career choices.
I believe the military was the best decision I could have made and I retired, from the U.S. Navy, at 40 years old.
I believe all people should be required to spend two years in government service for these reasons: 1) It is a good builder of character and teaches people to be responsible. 2) Should be a right of passage to be a U.S citizen. 3) Can provide training for a good career. and 4) Helps us maintain a readiness in various national needs.
This is not necessarily military. It is based on government needs.
Never miss a local story.
Richard D. Vermeulen
Ocean Springs
Comments