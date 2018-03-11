Letters to the Editor

Government service has many benefits

March 11, 2018 03:55 PM

Sometimes I reflect back, as most of us do, on “what if” I would have done this or that in my early life career choices.

I believe the military was the best decision I could have made and I retired, from the U.S. Navy, at 40 years old.

I believe all people should be required to spend two years in government service for these reasons: 1) It is a good builder of character and teaches people to be responsible. 2) Should be a right of passage to be a U.S citizen. 3) Can provide training for a good career. and 4) Helps us maintain a readiness in various national needs.

This is not necessarily military. It is based on government needs.

Richard D. Vermeulen

Ocean Springs

