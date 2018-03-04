Assess the vulnerabilities of schools, and correct them

In the wake of Florida’s Valentines Day tragedy, I suggest every mayor take your police and fire chiefs on a threat assessment walk through of every school in your districts.
Ask principals to show you what they believe to be vulnerabilities. I am sure you will find many of these vulnerabilities can be fixed with little or no cost to the taxpayers.
This is also an opportunity to share information. If one school is providing a simple solution to a common problem, we should duplicate that solution in other schools.
Mayors, it’s time to be proactive. It’s time to take threats seriously and it’s time to stop the practice of only acting after tragedy strikes. The lives of our children are literally at stake.
Thank you for your attention and I hope to see action.
E. Brian Rose
Ocean Springs
