Address the mental issues

School shootings are despicable, deplorable and downright unacceptable. Yet once again it appears we’re treating the effect (killing innocents) while not addressing the cause (mental disorders). Playing the blame game, it seems necessary to rid our nation of guns and no innocent lives will be taken.
William Burroughs said it best: “After a shooting spree, they always want to take the guns away from the people who didn’t do it.”
Why not take the cars away from the people who have never been involved in a DUI where innocent lives are taken. Wouldn’t that prevent DUIs and the death of innocents?
Another point: Japan’s gun laws are being brought to the attention of the public as well as other nations with strict gun controls.
Be advised that “one-size fits all” advice doesn’t exist. We can think for ourselves and come up with suitable agenda to contain or prevent school shootings. Use an eclectic approach but don’t adopt someone else’s policies thinking that because it worked for “them,” it will work for us.
Mental disorders are real. Address them.
William Byrd
Long Beach
