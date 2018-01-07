Fly state flags. Stand for the national anthem.

A state flag should be flown over all state buildings. No elected official should have the authority to not fly a state flag.
A state flag was selected and voted on by the people. The people should vote to remove or change the state flag. States are out of control with certain elected officials and small groups imposing their will on the majority.
Colleges are avoiding their responsibility concerning the national anthem. All should stand and respect the national anthem. Teams are not entering the playing field until after the anthem is played. This is a dereliction of their responsibility by the leaders of colleges. They should all be fired.
All these officials are taking the coward’s way out and hiding from the public. Our legislatures both state and federal need to step up to the plate or we need new legislators. Our country is built on majority rule not minority.
Joe Leopold
Gulfport
