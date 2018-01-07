Letters to the Editor

Fly state flags. Stand for the national anthem.

January 07, 2018 05:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A state flag should be flown over all state buildings. No elected official should have the authority to not fly a state flag.

A state flag was selected and voted on by the people. The people should vote to remove or change the state flag. States are out of control with certain elected officials and small groups imposing their will on the majority.

Colleges are avoiding their responsibility concerning the national anthem. All should stand and respect the national anthem. Teams are not entering the playing field until after the anthem is played. This is a dereliction of their responsibility by the leaders of colleges. They should all be fired.

All these officials are taking the coward’s way out and hiding from the public. Our legislatures both state and federal need to step up to the plate or we need new legislators. Our country is built on majority rule not minority.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joe Leopold

Gulfport

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle

    The Red Rebels won 63-54.

Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle

Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle 1:41

Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle
SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star
Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

View More Video