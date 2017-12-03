Letters to the Editor

Don’t let Great Southern Golf Club be lost forever

December 03, 2017 05:00 AM

It’s an awfully sad thought that the Great Southern Golf Club could be turned into a housing development. It’s such a fine, historic icon of our state, and it only needs a renovation to make the greens nice, to make it a first-class golf course again. The William Carey property could be turned into housing instead (if it’s for sale).

Is there no way for the city of Gulfport to partner with it and maybe help with some upgrades or even a little publicity? It’s an excellent location for tourists to be able to play golf without having to drive a half-hour or more to courses further inland.

With money tight, I know it’s tough right now to keep it running smoothly, but I surely hope the stockholders will not vote to let that treasured, beachfront golf course be lost forever.

Gina Miller

Gulfport

