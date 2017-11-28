Regarding Mike Fullilove’s column of Nov. 12 (The climate changes, but is it all our fault?), let’s note that “credible” climate denialists Roy Spencer and Vijay Jayaraj are affiliated with the oil industry and with the evangelical Christian movement.
According to a 2011 Facing South article, “Climate Science Contrarian Roy Spencer’s Oil Industry Ties,” Spencer was director of the George C. Marshall Institute, whose funding from Exxon had come to $840,000 from 1998 to 2011.
Spencer served on the board of advisers of the Cornwall Alliance, where Jayaraj is a research fellow, and which is a “conservative Christian public policy group.” The same article says the Cornwall Alliance is closely tied to the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, which had received over $580,000 from ExxonMobil since 1998, citing ExxonSecrets.org.
Spencer’s books have been published by Encounter Books, run by Encounter for Culture and Education, funded by the Charles G. Koch Charitable Foundation, which is controlled by an owner of Koch Industries. Koch Industries’ business is in oil refineries and pipelines.
The Kochs’ and ExxonMobil’s climate-science denial efforts have been well-publicized; corporate interest in “debunking” human-caused global warming is obvious. Faith means believing in things you cannot see or prove, whereas science deals with what we can observe and evaluate. Let’s leave global warming science to scientists working without religious or corporate bias so we can set public policy based on that science. For a list of not-for-profit groups endorsing human-caused global warming, check out https://climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus/.
Carroll Campbell
Biloxi
