Letters to the Editor

Attacks on Moore are pure Democrat politics

November 22, 2017 09:50 AM

Roy Moore has spent decades in Alabama politics, and he has been elected or appointed to a number of politics or judicial offices. Never in all of those years has there been a mention of any sexual transgressions. Even during the Republican primary between Luther Strange and Moore, not a peep was heard.

Now with Moore the official Republican candidate and the Democrat candidate appearing to be losing ground, the Democrat playbook was put into motion. When you consider the source of the accusations, the Washington Post, a liberal publication, you know that this is a deliberate hit piece. After all of these years of silence a whole cadre of offended suddenly appear.

They have to save their candidate at any cost. This is pure Democrat politics. I hope Alabama voters are smarter than that.

Stuart Beardslee

Escatawpa

