Coast airport easier to navigate, more convenient

The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, while having the all the “bells and whistles” of a much larger airport, remains a size that that is more easily navigated by passengers than larger airports.
We also have the advantage of being in closer proximity to one’s destination, such as hotels, casinos and other attractions.
Other larger airports are located a considerable distance away and involve a long and expensive shuttle or taxi ride to a destination.
I suggest the powers that be consider an advertising campaign in the cities that have a nonstop flights to Gulfport-Biloxi touting these advantages.
As travel by air has become such an ordeal, the ease of traveling to a smaller, but well-appointed airport, could very well be a deciding factor in where people would vacation or hold conferences and conventions.
Being comfortable and familiar with their home airports and then flying into and out of the Gulfport-Biloxi terminal should feel like a “first class” experience. Marketing to your market always makes for good business results.
David Mattina
Biloxi
