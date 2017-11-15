We want to recycle, Gulfport

I don’t think the city of Gulfport actually wants us to recycle. When the contract was switched from pickup in our neighborhood every Tuesday to every other Friday, there wasn’t really good communication of the new procedure.
We found out by phoning the city of Gulfport after our garbage and recycle pickups were not done at all for a couple of cycles.
Furthermore, there were no additional bins offered to hold two weeks worth of recyclable material.
All of my neighbors who try to be good stewards of the earth have overflowing bins at the curb, others have apparently given up and put their recyclables in to their garbage cans. I predict more of us will decide it isn’t worth the mess.
Sandy Priester
Gulfport
Comments