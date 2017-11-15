Letters to the Editor

Rail company should’ve known better

November 15, 2017 5:00 AM

When I read the article recently about the 4.8 million defective railroad cross ties installed by a rail company, I thought, “Surely this was meant to be published on April Fools’ Day.”

As a native old-timer I well recall the creosote treating plant in Gulfport. Motor oil, anti-freeze, paint or any other product would not have fooled people. Creosote has a distinctive odor. When the very first tie was about to be laid, the workmen should have known it was not creosote and should have stopped the entire project.

Julius Kornman

Biloxi

