Veterans Day parade in Biloxi was outstanding

Those of you who did not have the opportunity to view the 2017 Veterans Day parade missed an outstanding event. This event honored our military veterans and thanked them for their service. The event was by far the largest parade in its last 17-year history. This year’s parade was also the largest attended. There were some 65 different parade units of which there were 18 Junior ROTC units from around the state.
It was very impressive to see the hundreds of American flags being waived by the reviewing stand, and I would like to thank everyone who participated and came out to support our veterans.
Chevis C. Swetman
Biloxi
Comments