Don’t eliminate even one library

September 20, 2017 4:45 AM

Who in our City Council had the idea and the nerve to even suggest that we eliminate one of our wonderful libraries? We need more libraries, not fewer.

Our libraries serve the entire community, our children, our education, our very souls — with art and ideas and reading. We need to encourage each other with the art of reading, of thinking deeply about all subjects.

Libraries bring pleasure and resources available to all, including those who don’t have access to books, computers, research or the wonderful world of thinking and the joy of an expanding education.

Dear friends, don’t even consider such a foolish idea.

Barbara Chaplauske

Biloxi

