Remember what happens when you fall for slogans

Don't fall for the catchy campaign slogans, the little ditties that stick in your mind, simpleton messages that do not really address what are truly not simple issues. As someone we know recently said: "Health care is really complicated. Who would have known?"
Hitler came to power January 30, 1933 and almost immediately set out plans that would give the Nazis total power over all newspapers. And, Donald Trump, according to his ex-wife, keeps a copy of Adolf Hitler's "My New Order" on his nightstand.
Adolf Hitler: “The receptivity of the great masses is very limited, their intelligence is small, but their power of forgetting is enormous. In consequence of these facts, all effective propaganda must be limited to a very few points and must harp on these slogans until the last member of the public understands what you want him to understand by your slogan.”
Donald Trump Slogan: "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN"
Barack Obama Slogan: "HOPE AND CHANGE"
Mervin Sonnier
Vancleave
