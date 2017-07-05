League of Women Voters applauds Hosemann

The League of Women Voters of Mississippi commends Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann for his decision not to release voter records to the Elections Integrity Commission, if asked to do so.
The commission has asked other states to provide a myriad of demographic information about registered voters, including the last four digits of the Social Security number, felony convictions, military status and voting history.
If the commission asks Secretary Hosemann to submit this information, he states his reply will be “…go jump in the Gulf of Mexico.”
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
The League believes the release of this information to the Elections Integrity Commission would be a barrier to an open election process. The League applauds Secretary Hosemann’s decision to protect our citizens’ rights.
Mary Ann Everett, co-president
Carolyn S. Townes, co-president
League of Women Voters of Mississippi
