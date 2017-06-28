Politicians should see the light on health-care bill

This is a plea for the Republican-controlled Senate members to put aside their personal feelings and come together for the sake of our country.
Four GOP senators are saying they aren’t going to support the new health-care bill. They are Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Mike Lee of Utah. These men will cause the new agenda to fail, and Republicans will take a pounding at the midterm elections from the Democrats.
If Republicans fail to pass this new agenda, I will never bother to vote again, as the Democrats will lead us ultimately to weakness, Communism and Third World status. I hope those politicians will see the light and help the USA.
John Wetzel
Long Beach
Comments