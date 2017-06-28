Health-care change not good for taxpayers

I’d like to share a firsthand report on the inappropriate financial and controlling gain the federal government has mandated through our local health-care services.
I was diagnosed with a treatable thyroid disorder 20 years ago. Through many years of dealing with this disorder, I’ve become educated on the standards and routines of exams, blood work and medication adjustments. I am dependent on a thyroid replacement medication to maintain quality of life, and without this prescription, of which I take one pill a day, I would cease to exist.
Throughout the years and until recently, the prescription required a standard yearly blood test followed by a yearly call from the nurse reporting the result and ended with a renewed prescription; or if need be, I would visit the doctor’s office, discuss the test result and any change in medication. Let me add that a decade can pass with no changes in test results or medication.
Today, to receive this medication, low-income citizens (even if their levels are stable) are required by our clinic every three months to give blood and visit a doctor’s office for the rest of one’s life.
For me, the recent changes in health care will require increased dependence on the system and will cost the taxpayers more in medical expenses — for four visits a year instead of one. This is for the rest of my low-income, sliding-scale life.
Take blood tests more than I think I ought to, or no medicine for me.
Jeannette Ray
Ocean Springs
