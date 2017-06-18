LGBT pride, abortion shows could change opinion

America’s present cultural moral compass, the left, seems to think everything is A-OK and their values should rule while many on the right strongly disagree. Two events could help clear things up for everyone.
First, every television network should air the Los Angeles Gay/Resist Parade from start to finish, showing everything and everyone would be required to watch. We can all then see how “normal” and child-friendly the LBGT lifestyle is.
Second, every network should air several live abortions — second trimester and late term, so everyone can see this “safe medical procedure.” Throw in a televised live birth for comparison. Again, everyone should be required to watch.
After these two events does anyone think the opinion of Americans toward our present moral direction would change?
Mike Fullilove
Long Beach
