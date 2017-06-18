Letters to the Editor

June 18, 2017 5:00 AM

Tax holiday would stimulate economy

With tax reform slowed, why can’t Team Trump push for a six-month 100 percent FICA (Social Security and Medicare withholding tax) holiday for both small businesses and employees making under $75,000-$100,000 a year. The contribution would be repaid starting one year later and over a period of three years. This should give the middle-class a break while stimulating the economy.

The holiday would immediately fatten employees’ paychecks and would increase the net income for small business owners for six months. This would also give Team Trump more time fend off the Democrats’ Russia and anti-Trump fixation and let him get back to the campaign promises of Making America Great Again.

David Mattina

Biloxi

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home

He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home 1:44

He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home
Katrina came and leveled their beautiful Pass Christian home. They rebuilt anyway. 2:57

Katrina came and leveled their beautiful Pass Christian home. They rebuilt anyway.

Ninjas show of their skills at summer fair in Biloxi 0:47

Ninjas show of their skills at summer fair in Biloxi

View More Video