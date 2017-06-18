Tax holiday would stimulate economy

With tax reform slowed, why can’t Team Trump push for a six-month 100 percent FICA (Social Security and Medicare withholding tax) holiday for both small businesses and employees making under $75,000-$100,000 a year. The contribution would be repaid starting one year later and over a period of three years. This should give the middle-class a break while stimulating the economy.
The holiday would immediately fatten employees’ paychecks and would increase the net income for small business owners for six months. This would also give Team Trump more time fend off the Democrats’ Russia and anti-Trump fixation and let him get back to the campaign promises of Making America Great Again.
David Mattina
Biloxi
