Climate change group needs young people

Many people seem to be full of despair these days and not without reason. However, I believe there is a group that is pushing toward a real bridge of partisanship that presents hope for people on both sides of the aisle who are frustrated with not being able to communicate.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on promoting a market-based approach to reining in our carbon emissions. There also is a Gulf Coast chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. However, it needs young people. As a young, environmentally minded person, I fully believe the carbon fee and dividend proposal set forth by CCL and the work being done by our local chapter is the most viable type of action one can take in this political climate to take a stand against climate change.
I am recommitting myself to this work because I believe — no, I know — climate change is one of the biggest issues of our time. This movement is not about pitting anyone against each other. It is about realistically looking at our political climate and working persistently to have the price of carbon fully reflected in the market. Then we can work toward transitioning to a truly clean energy economy.
So for those millennials who are tired of the finger-pointing and want to do the hard work it takes to find a solution both sides can agree on, come to our next chapter meeting. Find CCL Gulf Coast on Facebook.
Brenna Landis
Biloxi
