June 07, 2017 5:00 AM

Left’s hysteria is mind-boggling

The hysteria from the left with President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement is mind-boggling. This is an agreement that is purported to reduce warming by a minuscule amount by the year 2100.

The main contributor to unwanted emissions, China, is given a pass, while the USA has agreed to contribute billions of dollars to be distributed to other polluting countries to help them stop polluting. There is nothing in the agreement beneficial to our country.

Let’s look at history. The Kyoto accord signed by President Bill Clinton was voted down by the Senate, 95-0; not one Democrat voted for it, and yes John Kerry was in the Senate at that time.

Did all of the signatories to the Kyoto agreement meet their commitments? No. In the last decade and a half, while not being tied to that agreement, we have voluntarily reduced our emissions by about 18 percent, while China’s has skyrocketed and will continue to do so under the Paris agreement. Not to mention the increase of emissions by India. One of the reasons for our reduction in emissions is fracking (opposed by the previous administration) and the resulting increase in natural gas production.

Paul Stultz

Ocean Springs

