We must protect our electoral process

The possibility that Russia interfered in our recent presidential election should be seen by every democracy-loving American as extremely disturbing. That possibility should be investigated as vigorously, deeply and widely as possible.
If the president and his associates are exonerated by such an investigation, then wonderful. But if anyone is convicted of cooperating with foreign powers to corrupt our electoral process, then he or she should be punished harshly.
We must do everything we can to protect the purity and integrity of our electoral process and to ensure that it is we, the American people, who determine what goes on in campaigns and what the outcomes are, not the Russians, the Chinese, the North Koreans or others.
Nothing is more important for the citizens of the USA at this time than to unite in urging a full and vigorous investigation of the apparent interference of Russia in our recent presidential election and the possible collusion of Americans in that interference. The character and integrity of the USA are at stake.
Richard E. Creel
Biloxi
Comments