History 101

As my generation bemoans the loss of Confederate history, it affords us the opportunity to reflect on Northern history: On Dec. 26, 1862, 38 Dakota Indians were hanged in Mankato, Minnesota, in the largest mass execution in U.S. history — on order of President Abraham Lincoln.
Bounties were placed on Indian scalps in order to clear land for settlers from Massachusetts to California. Some bounties were as much as $200 per scalp. This combined with killing buffalo, smallpox, etc., led to the U.S. genocide of Native American Indians. Which president’s flag and which generals can you attribute these atrocities to?
Lincoln promised to remove every Indian from Minnesota and provided the state with $2 million; whereas he only owed the Sioux $1.4 million for the land.
As primary attorney for the railroads, Lincoln realized the Indians had to be eliminated for the railroads to complete lines to the West.
Why, in the most scared land of the Sioux, is there a monument carved into the granite mountain, a figure of Lincoln, who promised the annihilation of a band of the Sioux to please his political cronies?
John C. Mozingo Jr.
Gulfport
Comments