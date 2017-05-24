Can’t tell CNN from an infomercial

I noticed what seemed to be an infomercial; it was hard to understand the TV audio. I soon realized it was CNN.
CNN follows the same simple steps as an infomercial: It overinflates a story to cause frustration in your life, and then it presents an expert who has a solution. The general population should be too smart to fall for this, but they aren’t.
The news commentators and their stories have become jokes. If it pays to play the fool, then the news media will stoop that low. Our general population still thinks if it were not true, it wouldn’t be on TV.
What’s needed is a media that summarizes other media. For instance, CNN spent a lot of time on President Donald Trump’s Russian ties and Fox spent just as much percent reporting Hillary Clinton’s misuse of power to collect for The Clinton Foundation.
It might be impossible to report the news unbiased because we all have preconceptions and no one is ever right all the time. But we should be able to do better — the news media should have an obligation to the public.
William Linville
Biloxi
