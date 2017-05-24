La Pointe-Krebs House museum worth a visit

The story in the Sun Herald (6A, May 20) announcing the international award presented to the La Pointe-Krebs House museum in Pascagoula is richly deserved.
This is a little-known jewel on the Gulf Coast. It is so rich in history and exquisitely presented in the museum exhibits. This exhibit is one of the best we have ever encountered anywhere and the guide who took us through the museum and on a tour of the property was so well-informed about its history.
Thank you for making the Gulf Coast more aware of this very unique place.
Mary Lou Matthews
Pass Christian
