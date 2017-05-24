Informed voting is our foundation

These days, Americans devote much time and energy deciding what is wrong with the political processes in this country, both locally and nationally. The recent national presidential election and the local election for mayor in Diamondhead are good examples. Although the political science behind these two elections differs in scale, both present questions of informed voting by the electorate.
In Diamondhead, two widely divergent candidates for mayor split about 2,500 votes by a margin of two votes. The statistical probability of this narrow polarization is off the charts.
Did the best man win? A two-vote margin settles nothing and reflects a flawed voting process made worse by voters who found it easier to vote than to become informed.
Informed voting is the foundation on which our government is constructed.
Bill Young
Diamondhead
Comments