Take a stand. Make things right.

Well into my lifetime, despite the law, black people have been treated as though they were less than human.
As a white child, I attended public but segregated schools, and the black students’ schools were definitely not equal to the whites’ schools. I recall going to movie theaters in which black people were required to sit in the balcony, while white people sat in the auditorium. My family doctor’s office had a sign posted that read “COLORED WAITING ROOM” — black people had to sit in a separate waiting room to wait to be treated. Shameful indeed.
Although a mere child, I knew that was wrong, but no one even tried to object. These facts astonish my children.
Regardless of the heritage, irrespective of how much nonracial history we have, and regardless of what the flag may mean to some people, the fact remains the Confederate battle emblem sewn into our flag is 100 percent pure racism. It stands for the worst our nation, and state, has ever represented and/or allowed — the dehumanization of an entire race of people based upon nothing other than the color of their skin.
We are fortunate to have the unique opportunity to be part of the generation that can demonstrate our enlightenment by taking a stand and supporting the removal of this hurtful symbol from our flag, if for no other reason than as a symbolic gesture to express our regret for the misguided actions of our ancestors. Let’s make things right.
Michael W. Crosby
Gulfport
